Body found along road in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) — Authorities are investigating the death of a man whose body was found along the side of a road in Spartanburg County.

The coroner confirms a man was found dead along Henry Cash Road near the Mayo community.

Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger said his office was notified at 9:52 p.m. Wednesday.

Clevenger said there were no obvious signs of trauma.

The man’s name has not been released.

Clevenger said his office is working to notify the victim’s next of kin.

This is a developing story.