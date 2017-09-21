Document shred and pill drop off event in Henderson Co., Friday

(WSPA) – A document shred and pill drop off event will be held Friday at the United Community Bank in Etowah.

The event is sponsored by the bank, the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, Hope RX, and TRIAD.

You can drop off prescription pills, capsules, ointments, vitamins, liquids in their original containers, inhalers, and patches to the drop off.

The shred and pill drop off event will be held from 10:00am to 1:00pm.

If you miss that event, the Sheriff’s Office says you can always drop off your unused and expired medications to their lobby on North Grove Street during normal business hours (Monday through Friday from 8:00am to 5:00pm).

The Sheriff’s Office says they have collected and destroyed over 5,414 pounds of medication sine the program was implemented by Sheriff Charles McDonald in 2013.