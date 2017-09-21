FAKE NEWS: Serial killer in Shelby, NC

More fake news about a serial killer is running around Facebook again.

This time it’s about a serial killer in Shelby, NC.

The Cleveland Co. Sheriff’s Office posted this on their Facebook page:

“Please share. There is a bad rumor going around that 4 dead bodies have been discovered in Cleveland County and there’s a serial killer on the lose. This is Not true. The Sheriff’s Office nor the Shelby Police Department are working any such case. We would encourage those who are posting and sharing this to stop.”

It’s very easy to tell that this is fake news. Notice the lack of navigation on the site. The one navigation at the top of the page is a home button that takes you to a form to prank your friends.