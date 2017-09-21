Feds subpoena docs from co-owners of failed nuclear project

AP Published:
In this Friday, June 13, 2014 photo, construction continues on a new nuclear reactor at Plant Vogtle power plant in Waynesboro, Ga. The first two reactors being built in 18 years, Southern Co.'s Vogtle plant in Georgia and SCANA Corp.'s VC Summer plant in South Carolina, are being assembled in large modules. Large chunks of the modules are built off-site, in an effort to improve quality and avoid the chronic cost overruns that all but killed the nuclear industry when the first wave of plants was being built in the 1960s and 1970s. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Federal authorities have subpoenaed documents from both companies that have abandoned a multi-billion dollar nuclear power construction project in South Carolina.

Officials with SCANA and state-owned utility Santee Cooper said Thursday officials were complying with demands from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in South Carolina that companies and their subsidiaries produce documents related to the V.C. Summer project.

SCANA is the parent company of South Carolina Electric & Gas Co. Along with Santee Cooper, the companies spent nearly $10 billion on two new reactors before deciding July 31 to halt construction following the bankruptcy of lead contractor Westinghouse.

State lawmakers have convened panels probing the failure, which has cost ratepayers more than $2 billion in rate hikes.