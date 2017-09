GREENWOOD, SC (WSPA) – The former treasurer of the Greenwood Co. Fireman’s Association is accused of taking thousands of dollars from the association, according to warrants.

Ruby Kathy Brooks, 65, of Sandshore Drive is charged with breach of trust, greater than $2,000 but less than $10,000.

The warrant says Brooks took the money from Nov. 1, 2009 to Nov. 30, 2016.

Brooks wrote checks payable to herself from the association without authorization, according to the warrant.