Free mammograms Saturday outside Greenville Belk

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA)- The BelkGives on the Go Mobile Mammography Center will be outside Haywood mall in Greenville Saturday to provide free screenings for women.

It’s a 39-foot-long, state-of-the-art screening center on wheels. Women age 40 and over with no breast concerns, who have not had a mammogram in the last 12 months and have a primary care physician are eligible by calling 855-655-BMMC (2662) to schedule an appointment.

It will be at Haywood mall from 9am-5:30pm. All screening exams are performed by Charlotte Radiology’s licensed, female mammography-certified technologists.

In its two years on the road, the mobile unit performed more than 7,400 mammograms throughout the Southeast that resulted in 30 cancer diagnoses. For more information, call 855-655-BMMC (2662) or go to www.belk.com/pink .