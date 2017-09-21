Heartbeat of Easley band needs funds to upgrade

EASLEY, SC (WSPA) – The Easley High School Marching band makes up ten percent of the entire student body. But their drums are falling apart and in need of replacement; after nearly two decades of use, they are on their last leg.

But earlier in the summer, the band won a school activity grant from the Pickens County School District. The grant is a total of $15,000, but it’s a match grant. So in order for the band to get the money, they must raise half the funds.

“It’s worse for wear probably. It’s not that its falling apart because we don’t take care of them, it’s just older and we have to use them all the time, almost everyday. So it just needs to be updated because its getting older and we use them a lot,” said Jordan Cummings, drum major and junior at Easley High School.

The band director Rick Langdale said over the last five years, the marching band has received more money than ever from the school district as the board invests in after school activities. But he said the program is growing at a fast rate, the instruments are old and expensive to replace. So now they need the community’s help to come up with the funds.

The group is more than halfway to their goal of $7,500 and they hope to raise all the money by Saturday so they can pick up the new drums at their competition in Rock Hill this weekend. If you are interested in donated to their fund, you can call the school at 864-397-3212 or visit their Facebook page Easley Bands for a link for online donations.