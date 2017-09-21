Help find missing man Evan Chappell from Easley

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is for your help to find Evan Chappell, 27, who went missing from Easley, SC on September 5, 2017.

Deputies say he was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, dark gym shorts and boat shoes. He was last seen traveling on foot carrying his acoustic guitar in a black, hard case.

Evan is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs approximately 160 pounds. He has short brown hair and hazel eyes.

If you have information about Evan’s location, please call the Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at (864) 260-4435 and speak with Investigator Gambrell.