Man accused of child sex crime in Henderson Co.

EAST FLAT ROCK, NC (WSPA) – A man is accused of sex crimes with a child in East Flat Rock.

Deputies says they were dispatched to a disturbance on Leisure Lane in East Flat Rock on Sept. 5.

There they heard about allegations of inappropriate sexual behavior.

Peter Budimer Sreckovich, 45, was charged with one felony count of statutory sex offense with a child under age of 15.

He is also charged with one felony count of indecent liberties with a child.

He’s in jail under a $58,000 bond.

If you have any additional information regarding the allegations, contact Henderson County Sheriff’s Office at (828) 697-4911.