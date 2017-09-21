Man arrested on child porn charges in Greenwood Co.

(WSPA) – A Greenwood Co. man is accused of sending sexually-explicit material to a minor and encouraged the minor to create and send child pornography, according to SC Attorney General Alan Wilson.

Jackie Austin Stewart, 23, is charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, first degree, a felony offense punishable by up to 20 years imprisonment; and four counts of dissemination of obscene material to a person under age eighteen (§16-15-345), a felony offense punishable by up to ten years imprisonment on each count.

Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) made the arrest, according to the AG’s office.