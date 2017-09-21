Man gunned down by masked suspects outside Greenville home

GREENVILLE Co., S.C. (WSPA) — Deputies say three suspects wearing masks shot and killed a man in Greenville County.

The victim was shot around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday outside his home on Bethuel Church Road.

Authorities say the victim had just arrived home when he was ambushed by the masked suspects and shot at least once near his vehicle.

The coroner’s office says after the shooting, the victim ran into a home and collapsed. He was taken to Greenville Memorial Trauma Center where he died early Thursday morning.

The victim’s name has not been released.

Deputies and K9s searched for the suspects, but were unable to locate them.

Investigators ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME.