BLACK MOUNTAIN, NC (WSPA) – Black Mountain Police say a body was found near train tracks Wednesday morning.

They say Norfolk Southern called them around 7 a.m. about a possible body.

Police say they death doesn’t appear suspicious.

The man appears to have been hit by a passing train.

He was lying by the track about 200 yards west of Black Mountain Ave.

They have identified the man as Gregory Duncan Stiles, 51.