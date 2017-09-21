Man gets 35 years for 2015 murder in Clemson

(WSPA) – A man has been sentenced to 35 years in prison after killing a man by shooting into a vehicle in Clemson in August of 2015.

Jaron Lamont Gibbs was found guilty of Murder and Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Violent Crime.

Gibbs was also sentenced to 5 years in prison for the weapons charge which will run concurrently to the 35-year sentence.

According to a police report, two people had called Gibbs asking him about money from a previous encounter and had pulled up in their car behind his car at the intersection of Issaqueena Trail and Cambridge Drive.

The report says Gibbs got out of his car, walked up to the driver’s side window of the victims’ vehicle and pointed a gun at the driver’s head. The driver then pushed Gibbs’ hand away as he fired a shot, grazing the driver and striking the passenger.

The passenger, 23-year-old Robert Porter, was taken to AnMed Medical Center where he died from his injury.

Gibbs was arrested days after the shooting at an apartment complex in the Atlanta area.