Missing boater drowned in Lake Hartwell, ruled accidental

ANDERSON, S.C. (AP) – The body of Kip Burrell was recovered in Lake Hartwell on Wednesday.

His death has been ruled an accidental drowning, according Anderson Co. Coroner Greg Shore.

A dive team from Wisconsin recovered Burrell’s body in their second day of searching.

Burrell and his wife were thrown from their boat during a storm on July 15.

A passing boater helped rescue the woman from the water, but her husband, Kip, was not found.

The sheriff’s office along with 25 other agencies spent 13 days looking for Burrell before suspending operations.

A special diving group Bruce’s Legacy from Black River Falls, Wisconsin found Burrell in 100 feet of water.

He was found in the northern section of the area where rescue personnel had previously searched.

They used high-tech sonar and a remotely-operated submersible vehicle to find Burrell’s body, that were not previously available to the sheriff’s office.

Keith Cormican with Bruce’s Legacy says it is a very tough search because there is a forest under the water.