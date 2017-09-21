NC woman says she shot state trooper because she didn’t want to go to jail

HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — The woman charged with shooting a Virginia state trooper on Tuesday night admits she did it.

From inside the Henrico County Jail, Karisa Daniels told WRIC that she didn’t want to go to jail.

“I was under the influence, and I was extremely high and, you know, just sitting in here today, I’m like, ‘What have I done?’” lamented Daniels.

According to investigators, Senior Trooper C.A. Putnam tried to pull the North Carolina woman over for going 87 miles per hour on Chippenham Parkway.

Daniels said she stopped but “as soon as he got out of the car I took off.” “And I left from where he was at and then next thing I know he’s right behind me again.”

The police pursuit ended miles later when Daniels found herself at a dead end in a Henrico cul-de-sac.

“The next thing I know, I heard, ‘Put your hands up, put your hands up where I can see them,’ and then I heard pop and I’m like ‘OK, so he’s going to shoot me if I run, so I turned around and I shot him,’” said Daniels.

State Police say Trooper Putnam never fired his weapon. Neighbors also tell WRIC they only heard one shot.

Daniels tried to run away, but Henrico Police arrested her at a nearby home.

The 23-year-old admits she’s a convicted felon who was illegally carrying a gun and driving on a suspended license.

She’s now charged with the attempted capital murder of a police officer and using a gun to commit a felony.

“I turned around and I shot him, and that is the worst mistake I’ve ever made in my life,” she said. “I can’t believe I did something like that, but I can’t take it back.”

She added that she thinks the charges are excessive.

“And now they got me with this ridiculous charge, … attempted capital murder, and I shot him in the freakin’ arm, you know,” she said.