New details on NC AMBER Alert

HENDERSON Co., NC (WSPA) – The Henderson Co. Sheriff’s Office has released new details on the couple arrested in the NC AMBER Alert.

They say the man and woman were taken into custody around 5:35 p.m. on Sept. 20.

The sheriff’s office and Fletcher Police arrested Rex Cochran, 39, and Heather Cochran, 31, of Clyde.

The Cochrans were found in a basement of a home in the 400 block of Coffee Lane in Fletcher, NC.

They are being held on a $500,000 bond each.

Their 3-month-old daughter was found with them and is safe and in protective custody.

They have their first court appearance in Henderson Co. District Court and will remain in custody pending extradition to North Dakota on felony child abuse charges.