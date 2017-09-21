Police help man ace job interview with tie help

ST. LOUIS, MO (WCMH) – A Facebook post showing officers helping a man with his tie has gone viral.

Officers Sgt. Howard Marshall and Abenet Carper with the St. Louis County Police Department, were working Metrolink detail when a man approached them asking for help with his tie.

“He approached us and asked us if we knew how to tie a tie and he was headed for a job interview,” Carper told KTVI.

Marshall, using knowledge that was passed down from his step father, helped the man.

The best part about the exchange? The man got the job!

“He did. He did get the job and he got multiple offers from other places too. We were very delighted about that,” said Carper.