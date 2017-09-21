Report: Clemson PK Huegel Lost To Knee Injury

The ClemsonInsider.com reports that Clemson placekicker Greg Huegel suffered a knee injury at Wednesday’s practice and will be lost for significant time. The reported cited two sources.

Clemson athletics, which announced a season-ending shoulder injury for freshman defensive end Logan Rudolph Wednesday night, has not released any information regarding Huegel and the weekly injury report for Saturday’s game against Boston College comes out this evening.

Huegel is 2-4 on field goals this season with a long of 49 yards. He’s been a key weapon the previous two seasons for the Tigers who could turn to Alex Spence or Christian Groomes, a former Daniel High kicker, as options in Huegel’s absence.