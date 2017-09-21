SC #5 state for women murdered by men, says study

South Carolina is 5th in the US for the rate of women murdered by men, according to an annually study released by the Violence Policy Center.

This is the 6th year in a row that SC is ranked in the top 5, according to the study.

The report is released in advance of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

The study uses 2015 data from the FBI’s Supplementary Homicide Report, which is the most recent available.

It shows that women were murdered by men at the rate of 1.83 per 100,000.

The study also found that 93% of women killed by men were murdered by someone they knew. 55% were killed with a gun.

64% were wives or other intimate acquaintances of their killers, according to the report.

TOP 10 STATES

1 – Alaska 2.86 per 100,000

2 – Nevada 2.29 per 100,000

3 – Louisiana 2.22 per 100,000

4 – Tennessee 2.10 per 100,000

5 – South Carolina 1.83 per 100,000

6 – Arkansas 1.78 per 100,000

7 – Kansas 1.65 per 100,000

8 – Kentucky 1.60 per 100,000

9 – Texas 1.54 per 100,000

10 – (tie) New Mexico 1.52 per 100,000

10 – (tie) Missouri 1.52 per 100,000

studyCLICK HERE TO READ THE REPORT