Search continues for sexual assault suspects in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Families visiting Duncan Park in Spartanburg are shaken after police say a woman was sexually assaulted in broad daylight.

Police say it happened Tuesday and they need your help finding matches for composite sketches.

“It scared me,” said Anita Moore, who frequents the park with her grandchildren. “I wasn’t sure whether to come today.”

A woman told Spartanburg police she was walking on West Park Drive near South Converse Street when three men started following her.

The woman says the men grabbed her, pulled her into the woods across from the baseball field, and sexually assaulted her.

“She flagged down a vehicle and of course that person was the one that gave us a call,” said Spartanburg Police Major Art Littlejohn.

Spartanburg police say it all happened around 2:00 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

“[It’s] every woman’s worst nightmare,” said Safe Homes Rape Crisis Coalition Executive Director Lynn Hawkins, who works with sexual assault victims. “You just have to do whatever feels like the best thing to survive.”

Police say this survivor helped investigators create composite sketches of the three men – one with a cross tattooed on his neck.

“Pay attention to the person’s face or any identifying characteristics that you can see. It’ll help in a prosecution,” said Hawkins. She said that’s if the victim can’t make an escape.

Hawkins says the organization helped 438 sexual assault victims last year and 290 so far this year, including older or recent cases. She encourages victims to use their services to help deal with the aftermath of an assault. The 24-hour hotline number is 864-583-9803 or 1-800-273-5066.

“You may have bad dreams, flashbacks,” she said. “It can permanently scar you if you don’t address the issue when it happens.”

It’s an issue residents hope will soon have suspects in custody.

“Just so they won’t do it to someone else, please find them,” said Moore.

Spartanburg police say the victim was taken to the hospital after police responded. When law enforcement arrived the suspects had gotten away.

Police say the first is heavy set about 5-feet-9 inches tall with a thin line beard and mustache and really deep voice.

The second is thin built about 6 feet tall, and other suspects called him “D.”

The third is also thin built and about 6-feet tall. He has that cross tattooed on the left side of his neck and he has acne marks and yellow teeth.

“We’re going to find these guys and bring justice,” said Major Littlejohn. “This is unacceptable and won’t be tolerated in our city.”

If you have information you can call or text the Spartanburg Police tipline at 864-573-0000 or crime stoppers at 1-888-crime-sc.