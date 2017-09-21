Duncan Park Sexual Assault

Spartanburg, SC (WSPA)

An update tonight on the alleged sexual assault that happened near Duncan Park. Now police are looking for three suspects.

Although she was attacked, the woman was able to give detectives specific details about her alleged attackers.

Investigators say the alleged assault happened on Tuesday (September 19th) around 2:00 in the afternoon. It happened in what is considered a quiet area, but well traveled road, the wooded area is right across the street from a baseball field at Duncan Park.

Investigators say the suspects dragged the woman into that wooded area and now deputies need the public’s help closing this case.

The hope is that sketches released by police will help people identify the suspects. One man has a scratch from his eye to his chin and a tattoo of a cross on his neck. Major Art Littlejohn of the Spartanburg Police Department says they are looking in a specific area, Littlejohn, “I am of the opinion that they probably live close in the area.”

The alleged assault happened around 2:00 in the afternoon in broad daylight.

Investigators say while the victim was walking 3 men tried to start a conversation with her, things turned physical and investigators say the woman was dragged into the woods.

For the past five years Crystal Brownlee has lived in the area and says she’s surprised to hear the news, “it’s usually quite, joggers and walkers are usually out all times of day”

It’s been nearly a decade since an assault has been reported in this area, Major Littlejohn says this is out of the norm, “based on what she’s telling us she did not know these guys, it was totally random.”

Littlejohn also says, Investigators are working to quickly solve this case just like the one yeas before, “we’re going to find these guys and were going to bring justice, this is unacceptable and it will not be tolerated in our city.”

For those who run, walk or jog in the Duncan Park area, investigators suggest not doing it alone. They say have a partner or stay with a group.

If you know anything about this assault call the new city of Spartanburg tip line at 864-573-0000 or Crimestoppers.