Solicitor releases statement ahead of Townville shooting anniv.

ANDERSON, SC (WSPA) – Tenth circuit Solicitor David Wagner released a statement regarding the upcoming one year anniversary of the shootings at Townville Elementary School.

In the statement, he expressed his appreciation for first responders and law enforcement on that day along with the entire community of Townville.

Read his full statement:

Over the past year I have been so impressed by the amazing resilience the Townville community has displayed in the face of tragedy, and I have been so inspired by their collective courage and strength. I am extremely grateful for the first responders and the members of law enforcement who were present that day. The family of Jacob Hall, as well as the entire Townville Elementary family, has been on my heart and in my prayers for the past year, and they will remain there, especially during this difficult season of remembrance. My Office is working diligently and constantly on this case, and we are still in the process of seeking to have Jesse Osborne’s charges waived up to General Sessions so he may be tried as an adult.