Teen missing in Henderson Co.

HENDERSON Co., N.C. (WSPA) – The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 15-year-old who has been reported missing Thursday afternoon.

According to the sheriff’s office, Austin Mitchell was last seen around 2 p.m. near Middle Fork Rd. in the Bat Cave area.

The missing teen is described as a white male, with brown hair, brown eyes, 5′ 10″ tall, and weighs roughly 160 lbs.

The teen was last seen leaving the area in Bat Cave on foot and was wearing a black Kansas City hat with a red brim, blue shirt, black shorts and white shoes. He also has dental braces.

If you have any information about his location or where he may be, please contact the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office at 828-697-4911.