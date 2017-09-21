Thieves target residential mailboxes in Greenville Co.

Greenville County, S.C. (WSPA) – Neighbors in the Spaulding Farm community claim thieves have been stealing items out of their mailboxes.

According to the online community forum Nextdoor.com, it’s been happening for several weeks.

One resident tells 7 News a postal carrier found several bags of discarded junk mail that’s had been sifted through by thieves who then absconded with key pieces of mail.

That postal carrier even issued a warning to one resident.

“He warned us that there were mail thieves in the area and to leave our boxes closed to make sure we get our mail as quickly as we can after delivery and not to put our flags up when we’re putting checks in the box,” said Katy, a neighbor who asked that we not use her last name.

A spokesman for the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office says it hasn’t received any complaints about the stolen mail.

To avoid becoming a victim of mail theft, experts recommend mailing letters and documents directly from the post office and having packages delivered to your job.