Upstate lawmaker using Facebook to raise awareness of education issues

(WSPA) — An Upstate representative is using social media to spread awareness of issues with the South Carolina Education System.

Easley Representative Neal Collins is a second-term legislator who serves on several education committees.

Collins felt like it was time for South Carolina education reform to be at the forefront. Every month, Collins posts statistics from each county on his Facebook page.

In those posts, he focuses on college readiness, racial gaps, and how school districts in the state compare to national statistics. In each post, he tags legislators in those areas so they can be made aware of the statistics as well.

Collins hopes this helps legislators realize ways they can help their counties grow.

So far, Collins has posted information on 32 of South Carolina’s 46 counties. To read some of his posts and follow along, click or tap here.