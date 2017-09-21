Venture Outdoors Day comes back to Pickens

This City of Pickens once you to come out and enjoy all of the outdoors activities they have in the mountains.

The event is called Venture Outdoors Day and happens on September 30, 2017.

Venture Outdoors Day also gives the city a chance to show off their new additions of the Doodle Trail.

The day kicks off at 8 AM with a half marathon on the Doodle Trail.

There is also a 5k at the Town Creek Bike Park in the morning and mountain bike lessons in the afternoon.

Downtown at the amphitheater and rec department look for free workshops on fly fishing, kayaking, beekeeping, backpacking and rock climbing.

that night look for a 4 x 4 cruising with jeeps Broncos and off-road vehicles as well as live music.

All funds raised from venture outdoors day will be split between the Zeta Tal Alpha foundation supports breast cancer research through the American Cancer Society.

Also supported is the Pickens Youth Athletic Corporation who sponsor uniforms and registration fees for children with minimal funds.

ALL REGISTRATION FORMS FOR ALL WORKSHOPS HELD DURING THE VENTURE OUTDOORS DAY 2017 CAN BE FOUND AT WWW.CITYOFPICKENS.COM/VENTUREOUTDOORS