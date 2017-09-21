Women’s shelter bomb threat leads to 10 yr. prison sentence

GREENWOOD, SC (WSPA) – A Greenville man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for calling in a bomb threat against a women’s shelter in Greenwood.

The solicitor says Rahim Aadil Taqwa Abdullah pleaded guilty in court Thursday morning to charges of Conveying a Bomb Threat and Stalking.

Abdullah was given the maximum sentence after he called in a bomb threat to Meg’s House Shelter for Abused Women and Children in August of 2015.

Abdullah’s former girlfriend was a resident at the shelter.

They say an employee was in the middle of transcribing a recorded call with Abdullah where he claimed to be a State Law Enforcement Division agent when he called in the bomb threat.

“I hope that Mr. Abdullah’s guilty plea means that he accepts responsibility and understands that his actions had detrimental effects on the staff and the residents at Meg’s House,” said Meg’s House Executive Director Alice Hodges. “In addition, hopefully he will not repeat those actions ever again.”

“It is horrific that this man would even think of threatening violence upon a place like Meg’s House, an agency that I have an incredible amount of respect for along with Dr. Hodges and her staff,” Solicitor David Stumbo said following the sentencing. “We will continue to take the problem of domestic violence seriously in the 8th Circuit, and fight to protect the not only victims of domestic violence from predators like Rahim Abdullah, but also to protect those that pour their lives into giving these victims shelter from the storm.”