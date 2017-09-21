Woodruff, Other Schools, Challenging Union County’s Move Down To 3A

Woodruff High School is leading several other area schools in a protest of the process that has Union County High School moving from 4A to 3A in the South Carolina High School League’s reclassification plan that takes effect in the fall of 2018.

The Yellow Jackets won on a second appeal last month to make the move down despite having enrollment numbers that initially had them remaining in 4A.

The complaint regards how procedures were handled that led to Union County being granted its wish in its second appeal.

Officials from Woodruff’s school district and the SCHSL confirm that efforts to review that are underway with the expectation that by mid-October the next step in that process will take place.