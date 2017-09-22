Anderson Co. neighbors nursing dog back to health

ANDERSON Co., SC (WSPA) – A group of Upstate neighbors are rallying behind a dog who they said showed up on their doorstep. A sweet male Labrador mix was all skin and bones when he scratched on Donna Barton’s Anderson County door on Sunday.

Barton took in the dog and fed him saying she was animal lover. Then her neighbor Regina took him to the vet to get checked out and yet another neighbor Judy stayed with him during the day. It’s a community effort to help him get healthy again and give him the love he needs.

“But if you meet Jackpot his demeanor, his sweetness, for all that he’s been through he’ll wag that tail and wants to be with you and if you go anywhere he wants to be behind you,” Barton said.

Barton said the group of neighbors decided to name him Jackpot because they said he hit the jackpot when he wandered into their neighborhood.

They’ve also received help from the rescue organization Freedom Fences with any questions on what is best for the dog. Patrice Shearin is the director of the organization and said there are hundreds of Jackpots in the state that need our help. If you want to learn more about Jackpot’s healing process or how you can help other dogs just like him, you can check out Freedom Fences website.