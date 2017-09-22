Atlanta officers rescue men from burning car

ATLANTA, Ga. (WSPA) — Five Atlanta police officers are being called heroes after saving men trapped in a burning car.

Officers with Atlanta Police Department used their batons to break out the windows of a car that was in flames with two men inside.

The Atlanta Journal Constitution reports the car crashed into a pillar under Interstate 85 on Wednesday and caught fire before the officers rushed in to save the unconscious driver and a passenger screaming for help.

The newspaper identified the officers as Bill Brooks, Derek Daniel, Elijah McCall, Michael Skillman and Andre Valentine.

Both victims were severely injured, but are expected to survive.