Blu4Ru spreads viral support for Sims Middle Schooler

A sea of blue could be seen at Sims Middle School on Friday, as they showed support for 8th grader Ruthie Dean.

Dean had a successful surgery Friday to remove a tumor inside her brain.

To show support during the time, Sims Middle came up with the hashtag #Blue4Ru. Students, administrators, and district employees all wore blue.

Members of Union Police, Fire, and the Union County Sheriff’s Office all wore blue as well. Blue could be seen on dozens of county employees.

Sims Principal Eric Childers said it was inspirational to see everyone support their student.

“I think what she wanted people to see was to live each day to the fullest,” said Childers.