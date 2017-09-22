Cleveland Academy teacher charged with child sex crimes

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – A teacher at Cleveland Academy has been arrested and charged after warrants say he forced a minor to touch his genitals over his clothing.

34-year-old Travis Benjamin Howard is charged with two counts of third degree Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor.

Spartanburg School District Seven says Howard was a teacher with the Boys and Girls Club Program at the school but has been on administrative leave since July 13.

The district released this statement, Friday:

“District 7 is aware of the charge faced by one of our employees and is cooperating fully with our local law enforcement officials. There’s limited information the District can share due to procedural protocols that are tied to personnel matters and the privacy of our students. Right now, and as always, what is uppermost in our minds is the safety and wellbeing of our students.”