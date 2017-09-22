Converse College dedicates new residence hall

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Converse College dedicated their newest housing complex as Fleming Hall, Friday afternoon.

The complex is named for former Converse president Betsy Fleming as a way to recognize her decade of leadership and her presidency with a permanent tribute to her on campus.

The school says the housing was needed because of consistent growth in enrollment over the last several years.

They say the college set a record for the largest undergraduate population in their history this year.

The complex is part of a 10-year master housing plan to provide independent living environments for students throughout college.

The plan starts freshmen in traditional residence halls with shared bathrooms and moved them to suite-style spaces for sophomores, suites with kitchenettes and private bedrooms for juniors, and apartment-style housing with full kitchens for seniors.

Converse College – Fleming Hall dedication View as list View as gallery Open Gallery (From: Deb Peluso / Converse College) (From: Deb Peluso / Converse College) (From: Deb Peluso / Converse College) (From: Deb Peluso / Converse College) (From: Deb Peluso / Converse College) (From: Deb Peluso / Converse College) (From: Deb Peluso / Converse College) (From: Deb Peluso / Converse College)