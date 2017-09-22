Courtyard at Chesnee Community Center dedicated to local couple

CHESNEE, SC (WSPA) – A courtyard at the Chesnee Community Center was dedicated in honor of a local couple, Friday afternoon.

The couple, Linda and Doug Underwood, were there for a ceremony Friday which unveiled a new sign thanking them for their dedication to the community center.

The Spartanburg County Parks Department says the couple has been a huge part of the center since the county took over 14 years ago.

They say Linda volunteered to teach exercise classes every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday for more than a decade.

The couple also purchased exercise equipment for the community center with their own money and have been delivering mobile meals for 18 years.

