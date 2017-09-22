Courtyard at Chesnee Community Center dedicated to local couple

CHESNEE, SC (WSPA) – A courtyard at the Chesnee Community Center was dedicated in honor of a local couple, Friday afternoon.

The couple, Linda and Doug Underwood, were there for a ceremony Friday which unveiled a new sign thanking them for their dedication to the community center.

The Spartanburg County Parks Department says the couple has been a huge part of the center since the county took over 14 years ago.

They say Linda volunteered to teach exercise classes every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday for more than a decade.

The couple also purchased exercise equipment for the community center with their own money and have been delivering mobile meals for 18 years.

Chesnee Community Center courtyard dedication View as list View as gallery Open Gallery