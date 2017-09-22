Gas leak delays start of class at Greenville Co. elem. school

GREER (WSPA) – A gas leak in the kitchen at Crestview Elementary School caused a delay to the start of class on Friday morning.

A Greenville County School District spokesperson says a custodian noticed the gas odor coming from the cafeteria around 6:15 a.m. Fire crews were called to the school on American Legion Road and detected an elevated level of gas.

The gas was turned off and windows were opened to allow fresh air to enter the building.

The fire department determined the building was safe at 7:45a.m. We’re told buses and car-riding students were allowed to enter about 15 minutes later.

The gas remains off at Crestview Elementary Friday while maintenance crews and gas company workers check all valves in the building and make any needed repairs.

The district tells us breakfast and lunch will be delivered because the kitchen appliances are powered by gas.