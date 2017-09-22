Greenwood High featured in Week 5 of HS Red Zone Kickoff

GREENWOOD, SC (WSPA)– The 7News Daybreak High School Red Zone Kickoff is at Greenwood High for Week 5 of the season. The Eagles are undefeated and take on TL Hanna who is also coming into the game unbeaten.
Other games include:
SC
Abbeville/Mid-Carolina
Emerald/BHP
Berea/Wade Hampton
SCS/Blacksburg
Blue Ridge/Mauldin
B. Springs/Union Co.
Eastside/Carolina
Chesnee/Clinton
CCES/CFC
Ware Shoals/Crescent
Dixie/Greenwood Christian
Laurens/Dorman
Easley/Greenville
Gaffney/Northwestern
Hanna/Greenwood
Woodmont/Hillcrest
Walhalla/Landrum
West-Oak/Liberty
Riverside/Mann
Ninety Six/Saluda
Palmetto/Wren
Powdersville/Pendleton
Seneca/Pickens
Travelers Rest/Southside
Westside/SHS
NC
Madison/E. Henderson
Mtn Heritage/Hendersonville
N. Henderson/Reynolds
Roberson/W. Henderson
Polk Co./Pisgah
Brevard/Chase
Mitchell/R-S Central
Open: Broome, Byrnes, Chapman, Daniel, Greer, St. Joe’s, Woodruff, E. Rutherford