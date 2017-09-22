Just touching drugs could be dangerous to citizens, sheriff warns

WALHALLA, SC (WSPA) – Oconee County deputies are warning citizens to avoid touching any substances that could be narcotics due to the possibility of it containing dangerous fentanyl.

The Sheriff’s Office says on September 20, a citizen found a dollar bill rolled up with what appeared to be a white powdery substance before calling law enforcement.

“We are always thanksful for our citizens for the assistance and tips they provide law enforcement and they are welcome to contact us anytime,” says Oconee County Sheriff Mike Crenshaw. “However, with the dangers now associated with substances like Fentanyl and Carfentanil in relation to the opioid crisis, handling any suspicious substance could be harmful and perhaps even fatal.”

“Fentanyl is 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine and Carfentanil is 100 more potent that Fentanyl and only a few grains of both drugs can cause someone to overdose, whether it becomes airborne and they breathe it in or they touch it and it enters the body through the skin or eyes,” says Sheriff Crenshaw.

“Also, Fentanyl and Carfentanil and its analogues have been known to be mixed with other narcotics, such as Cocaine, Heroin, and Methamphetamine.”

Every certified officer in the Sheriff’s Office has been issued Narcan, which is used to help reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.