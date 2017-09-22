Kim fires off insults at Pres. Trump and hints at weapons test

The Associated Press Published:
FILE- In this Sept. 3, 2017, image distributed on Sept. 4, 2017, by the North Korean government, North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un holds a meeting of the ruling party's presidium. Kim is calling President Donald Trump "deranged" and says in a statement carried by the state news agency that he will "pay dearly" for his threats. The statement, carried by North's official Korean Central News Agency, responds to Trump's combative speech at the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday, Sept. 19. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP, File)

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has lobbed a string of insults at President Donald Trump, calling him a “mentally deranged U.S. dotard” and hinting at a frightening new weapon test.

The fact that it’s the first time for a North Korean leader to issue such a direct statement has raised the international nuclear standoff to a new level.

Kim says in his Friday statement that Trump will “pay dearly” for his recent threat to destroy North Korea. Kim calls Trump “a rogue and a gangster fond of playing with fire.”

Kim’s foreign minister later said North Korea may test a hydrogen bomb in the Pacific Ocean to fulfill Kim’s vow to take the “highest-level” action against the United States.