Landlord opens Greenville bridal store for former customers after owners evicted, store closed

GREENVILLE, SC – It was a landlord who saved the day Friday, for 50 or more customers that came by Magnolia’s bridal shop to pick up their long-awaited dresses.

The bridal shop unexpectedly closed on September 1st, after the landlord said the two owners of the shop failed to pay their rent.

Brides, bridesmaids and others needing gowns, ended up without them.

“I really thought it was a joke at first, I didn’t think it could be true,” said Brittany Mincey, a maid of honor in her friend’s wedding this November. “I’ve never even heard of this happening.”

She was one of the women able to pick up her dress Friday after the landlord unlocked the doors and opened up the shop.

“Now it’s an amazing feeling,” she said clutching her gown.

Tyrell Webb was also in the shop while 7 News was there; picking up his fiancé’s wedding dress.

“Ugh! I heard it all week, me trying to keep her calm. Trying to figure out what we’re going to do, how we’re going to do it.”

Customers said they were never warned that the shop was closing.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s confirmed they are now investigating.

“As a citizen I decided to step in and help the people get their clothes,” said Ahmad Hakim, the shop’s landlord.

Hakim told 7News the owners owed him more than $10,000 in rent, and that he doesn’t expect he’ll get any of it back.

But not everyone walked out of Magnolia’s Bridal shop with their dress.

Haley Maloy, a bridesmaid, came to the store with the bride-to be.

Her dress was not on any of the racks.

“I’m just glad I’m not the one getting married because I’d be freaking out!” said Maloy. “We’re out of luck, it’s in a month so I don’t know what we’re going to do.”

For those that did not get a chance to pick up a wedding gown or dress, Hakim told 7 News he will be opening the shop up next Monday through Friday between 5 and 6pm.

To get in contact with landlord Ahmad Hakim, call 864-233-8060.