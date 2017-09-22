Loved ones honor Tucker Hipps on anniversary of death

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) — It’s been three years since a Clemson student’s death sparked change across South Carolina. Loved ones gathered Friday to honor his memory and pray for other students during National Hazing Prevention Week.

Tucker Hipps, 19, died during a fraternity pledge run in September 2014.

The three-year anniversary of his death coincides with National Hazing Prevention Week.

Hipps’ parents honored him with a vigil near the place where he died. His family believes he was forced to walk along a bridge during a run as a pledge with the Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity that ended tragically with his death.

No criminal charges have been filed in his death and the family recently settled a lawsuit with Clemson University.

People gathered at a cross erected near the Highway 93 bridge over Lake Hartwell where Hipps’ body was found.

His mother, Cindy, said their mission was to pray for students’ safety and their “courage to speak up.”

Cindy Hipps said today marks the end of National Hazing Prevention Week and it’s a good time to remind pledges about hazing.

His death prompted the push for legislation requiring colleges to disclose Greek life conduct violations. The Tucker Hipps Transparency Act was signed into state law last year.