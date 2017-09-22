Man accused of stalking woman, may be more victims

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – A man has been accused of stalking a women and there may be more victims, according to Greenville Police.

Brandon Hayes Reser, 24, is charged with Stalking.

Police say they searched Reser’s phone and found pictures of the woman, her home and her work place.

He is also accused of following her in his vehicle and trying to conceal his identity.

Police say Reser has also been involved in multiple incidents involving the same type of complaints by different women. They are:

1/26/15 – Reser was investigated after a complaint from three females advising Reser was following them while they were running in the downtown area.

7/14/16 – Reser was investigated by Greer PD after a complaint from Target (6025 Wade Hampton Blvd.) staff reported Reser to be watching a staff member and other young females in the parking lot.

6/7/17 – Reser was investigated and placed on trespass from the Stone Lake Community Club (707 Chick Springs Rd.) in reference to taking photographs of pool goers.

6/29/17 – Reser was investigated after it was reported that he took pictures and was following a female victim in his vehicle on South Main Street.

A SLED check shows he was convicted of assault and battery 2nd degree in 2015.

Greenville Police Detectives believe there may be other victims involving Reser that have not come forward. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Greenville Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME (27463)