New grocery delivery service starting in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) — A delivery service that promises to make grocery shopping more convenient will soon launch in Spartanburg.

Instacart lets shoppers skip the grocery store and have items delivered to their doors.

Shopping is done online.

Instacart lets users select a store near them from participating retailers and pick out what they want to buy and a personal shopper does the work for you.

Shoppers can keep track of their orders in real time and make changes online.

Instacart is expected to start delivery service in Spartanburg next week.

