Pickens Co. Schools says students will attend school on the following days to make up for days missed due to Hurricane Irma.

Friday March 16

Friday March 30

The school district says both days were built in to the school calendar to use in case of inclement weather.

Hagood Elementary School

Hagood missed a third day due to a power outage.

They will make up their missed day on Oct. 16 which had been scheduled as a teacher work day.