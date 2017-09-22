Spartanburg Greek Fest among tasty events this weekend

(WSPA) — It’s a great weekend to be a foodie in the Upstate. Your taste buds are sure to be tantalized at events happening Friday through Sunday, Sept. 24.

Euphoria kicked off in Greenville on Thursday and continues through Sunday. The food, music and wine festival highlights the culinary arts community in the upstate. They’ll have cooking demonstrations, wine seminars, live concerts and more. You can still buy tickets online. Click or tap here for a list of events and tickets.

Celebrate all things Greek at the Spartanburg Greek Festival. The full festival starts Friday and wraps up on Sunday. You can taste all types of Greek food and pastries. They’ll have Greek music and dancing. It’s happening at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church on Asheville Highway. You can get a complimentary free admission pass online. Find out more here: https://spartanburggreekfestival.com/

If you’re in the mood for barbecue, head over to Mauldin for their seventh annual Barbecue Cook-Off. This year, over 20 cookers will compete from across the Southeast. The event opens Friday night with an “Anything Butt’ competition and the events continues all day Saturday. It’s free to get in, but you do need money for food and drinks. Click or tap here for more information.