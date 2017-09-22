Upstate man thanks first responders who rescued him

Related Coverage Man flown to burn center after Spartanburg house fire

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – An Upstate man got a heartwarming reunion with firefighters who helped saved his life.

Jesse Turner is recovering after the March 2017 house fire where he was airlifted to the Augusta Burn Center.

“Hey man good to meet y’all,” said Turner as he walked up to the North Spartanburg Fire crew. “I’m doing just fine thanks to y’all. Man I love y’all. I swear I do.”

He hugged each firefighter who last saw him 7 months ago. “It’s by the grace of God and them that I’m still here.”

It was when Turner’s home caught fire while he was asleep inside.

“I jumped up off the couch and started towards the heater and that’s the last thing I remember,” said Turner.

When crews arrived at the scene on Dandelion Lane, neighbors told them turner was still inside.

“Very dark, just dense smoke kind of puffing out as we arrived,” said North Spartanburg Fire Department Captain Jay Hammett. “EMS was there, got him on a stretcher. He was not breathing. Didn’t have a heart rate, started CPR.”

Turner was then airlifted to the Augusta Burn Center, where he said he spent about two months before being transferred to an Upstate hospital until Junw. He says 35% of his body had 3rd degree burns.

“Only about two days I remember the whole time I was in Augusta,” Turner said. “They’ve done skin grafts on my hands, skin grafts on my back and shoulders.”

He says he’s also grateful to other EMS and other fire departments that helped him that day.

It’s a story of survival Captain Hammett says many fire victims don’t get to tell.

“35 years I’ve been doing this and that’s my first that we actually pulled out of a house fire that survived,” said Captain Hammett.

It’s a life-saving job they say is rewarding not because of the praise, but because of the people they help.

“For him to come by and thank us probably goes farther than any payment we could ever get,” said Hammett.

Fire crews say they believe the fire started at an electrical outlet and the home didn’t have smoke detectors. So, they want us to remind people again that they can get this life saving device installed in their homes for free through their local fire department.