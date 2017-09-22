Victim dies 1 week after crash in Pickens Co.

PICKENS Co., SC (WSPA) – One person has died, one week after after a crash in Pickens Co.

Highway Patrol says the crash happened on Highway 8 at Gentry Memorial Highway.

That is a half of a mile west of Easley.

The 35-year-old victim is from Greenville, according to Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the vehicle was headed west and ran off the right side of the road.

It hit a mailbox then a utility pole.

The vehicle went down an embankment and hit a tree.

Troopers say the person was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected and taken to the hospital.

The victim died at the hospital around 3 p.m. on Sept. 22.