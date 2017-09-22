VIDEO: Boy helps direct traffic, forms bond with police officer

NEWPORT, Tenn. (WATE) – A little boy in Newport is brightening the days of drivers at Newport Grammar School. Four-year-old Sawyer Schimming helps direct traffic from his front lawn and has formed a special bond with the actual officer directing traffic there.

Sawyer’s mother Allison Schimming says he loves playing police officer. He got the costume last Halloween and wears it at least once a day. Within the last few weeks, he’s taken it upon himself to help direct traffic from his yard, which is right across from the school.

He’s formed a special bond with Sgt. Justin Vinson who actually directs traffic every day.

“It’s something that definitely puts a smile not only on my face, but seeing the parents and students driving by each day with smiles and waving at Sawyer, it makes my day,” said Vinson.

Schimming says Sawyer has added his own equipment to the costume, including hat, sunglasses, handcuffs, toy gun and even a safety vest after seeing Vinson wear one.