Woman accused of aiding statutory rape of 12 Y/O girl

McDOWELL Co., NC (WSPA) – A woman is accused of aiding and abetting statutory rape of a 12-year-old girl, according to McDowell Co. deputies.

Investigators say Tracy Sue Frady Silver, 40, of Proctors Knob Rd., Marion, knew about the relationship between Dylan Evan Smith, 18, and the girl.

Smith is accused of kidnapping and statutory rape.

Warrants says Smith “unlawfully, willfully and feloniously did kidnap (a 12-year-old female acquaintance) … by unlawfully removing the victim from one place to another, without the consent of the victim’s parent or legal guardian, and for the purpose of facilitating the commission of a felony, statutory rape.”

READ: Teen accused of kidnapping, rape of 12 Y/O girl in McDowell Co.