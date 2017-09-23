Jermaine West’s family still searching for closure after trial verdict

Related Coverage Marcus Todd gets life sentence for Jermaine West murder

WOODRUFF, SC (WSPA) – After Jermaine West’s killer was found guilty of murder, West’s family and friends are still searching for closure as they continue to search for his body.

Saturday was bittersweet for the family of Jermaine West, as they gathered to share memories of their loved one.

he was shot and kidnapped more than a year ago.

This week Marcus Todd, the man accused of shooting West, was found guilty of murder. Jermaine’s family said that is the first step in getting justice for their loved one.

“I already knew that God was going to take care of what needed to be taken care of. I already had that faith in that,” said Taurus Foster, West’s sister.

“The public now is safe. Not just my family, the public is safe,” said Michael Thompson, West’s step-father. “A guy like that out here on these streets…he did this in broad daylight in front of kids and babies.”

Still one question remains and haunts the entire family.

Where is Jermaine?

“I know my baby was in that back seat saying ‘My mom is going to come find me. She’s gonna find me,’ because that’s the type of mother I am. It just kills me I can’t find him,” said Eva Thompson, West’s mother.

For more than a year, the family has searched woods, swamps, anywhere they think Todd may have taken Jermaine.

As family looks back on the good memories of Jermaine, his mother said she will not stop searching until she brings her son home.

Todd’s attorneys said he plans to appeal his conviction. He was sentenced to life in prison.