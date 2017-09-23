Man dies after crashing into tree in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – A man is dead after his car went off of the road and struck a tree before overturning in Asheville, Friday evening.

Asheville Police say 64-year-old Curtis Schoff was taken to Mission Hospital when he later died from his injuries.

The crash happened just after 7:30pm on Lyman Street.

Police say Schoff crossed the center line before going off the road and struck a tree, causing his car to overturn.

The Asheville Police Department’s Traffic Safety Unit is investigating the crash.